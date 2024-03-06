Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,544,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.33% of Fortinet worth $149,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 197,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 124,576 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $1,734,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $391,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $69.95. 1,097,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,726,359. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile



Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

