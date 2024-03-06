Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.70 Per Share

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Foxtons Group stock opened at GBX 59.55 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.67. Foxtons Group has a 1 year low of GBX 34 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 60.64 ($0.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £179.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1,968.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 27,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £12,313.80 ($15,628.63). 6.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

