Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:FRES opened at GBX 480.30 ($6.10) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 449.20 ($5.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 816 ($10.36). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 508.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 539.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,022.59, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.23.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

