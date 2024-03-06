Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Frontdoor in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Frontdoor’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 142.80%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $30.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 42.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after buying an additional 249,371 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

