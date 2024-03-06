Frontera Energy (FEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Frontera Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Frontera Energy stock opened at C$7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.17. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.32 and a 12 month high of C$14.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$666.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

