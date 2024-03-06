Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Gap Up to $10.96

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.96, but opened at $12.48. Fulcrum Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 214,951 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Up 16.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $787.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

