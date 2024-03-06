FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Quanta Services, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Quanta Services in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $7.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.67. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $239.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.00. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $245.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,691,132.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,429 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,251 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

