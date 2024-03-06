FY2024 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Decreased by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $17.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.38. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.09 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $18.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.26.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $180.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $185.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

