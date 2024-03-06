FY2024 EPS Estimates for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Lifted by Wedbush

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Monster Beverage in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MNST opened at $57.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.