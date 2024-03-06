FY2024 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Cut by Analyst

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $48.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.27.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $255,201,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

