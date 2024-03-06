Ganesh Koduvayur Venkatasubramanian Kesavan Iyer Purchases 2,300 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ganesh Koduvayur Venkatasubramanian Kesavan Iyer bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.62 per share, with a total value of C$19,826.23.

Martinrea International Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$11.10 and a 1 year high of C$15.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.07. The firm has a market cap of C$920.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Paradigm Capital cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.44.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

