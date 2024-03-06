Gartner (NYSE:IT) Sets New 12-Month High at $474.18

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $474.18 and last traded at $473.78, with a volume of 9725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $471.48.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $454.36 and its 200 day moving average is $407.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,037.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $10,570,667. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Gartner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Gartner by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

