GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $5.92

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $6.22. GDS shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 245,928 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.94.

GDS Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 132.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

