Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on March 29th

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of GXE remained flat at C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 125,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,021. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 3.79. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$37.52 million during the quarter. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.1236162 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXE has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Gear Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

