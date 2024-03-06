Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Gear Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

GXE stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.67. 111,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,967. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$175.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 3.79.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$37.52 million for the quarter. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gear Energy will post 0.1236162 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GXE shares. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Atb Cap Markets cut Gear Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

