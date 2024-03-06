Genie Energy (GNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 11th.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:GNE opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $499.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.19. Genie Energy has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $30.90.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Genie Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

In related news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $416,422.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,741.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Joyce J. Mason sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $57,953.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $74,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $416,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,741.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Genie Energy by 382.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 2,544.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GNE

About Genie Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.