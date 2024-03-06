Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GENI. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Shares of GENI opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business's revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genius Sports by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Genius Sports by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 218,044 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 108,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

