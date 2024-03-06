Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $6.60. Genius Sports shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 1,265,406 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GENI shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

