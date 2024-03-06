Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock Position Raised by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 128,860.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,524 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Genpact by 1,624.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 350,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 330,075 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Genpact by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 135,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Genpact by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $47.66.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.03%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

