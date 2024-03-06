Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for approximately 2.8% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.21.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,325,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,382. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.27. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $257.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

