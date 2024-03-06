Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies makes up approximately 3.1% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.00. 828,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.08. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $335.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.24 and a beta of 1.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.