Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Has $4.76 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,497 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 4.4% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.80. 5,005,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,402,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

