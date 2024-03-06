Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.1% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,428 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,617. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $471.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $447.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.82. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $479.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $440.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.