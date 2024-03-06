Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Sells 11,869 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 8.1% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $209,198,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,054 shares of company stock valued at $21,057,153 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $139.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,499. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.60.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

