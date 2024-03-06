Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Sells 5,036 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.9 %

Autodesk stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.88. 370,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.79. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.