Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Sells 52 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises about 0.1% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO traded up $5.35 on Wednesday, hitting $387.85. 276,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,603. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

