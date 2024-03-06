Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Sells 8,491 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.1% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Danaher by 66.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $557,074,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

DHR traded up $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $256.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

