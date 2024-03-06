Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 161,946 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Geron were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,977,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Geron by 29.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,557,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,412 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its holdings in Geron by 32.8% in the second quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 23,589,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Geron by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,182 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Geron by 3,730.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,974,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687,554 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The business’s revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

