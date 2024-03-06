Gevo (GEVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GEVO opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

In other Gevo news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 24,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $30,722.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,914.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEVO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Gevo from $3.60 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gevo from $1.50 to $1.36 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

