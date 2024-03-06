Gevo (GEVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gevo Stock Performance
Shares of GEVO opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.
Insider Transactions at Gevo
In other Gevo news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 24,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $30,722.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,914.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on GEVO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Gevo from $3.60 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gevo from $1.50 to $1.36 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.
