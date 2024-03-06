GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-731 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.21 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.190-0.230 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.05.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 80.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

