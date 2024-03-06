GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $124,885.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,282.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $124,885.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,282.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,823,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,884,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. Truist Financial lifted their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

