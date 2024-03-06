Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 7,423 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. TheStreet lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.5 %

ADM stock opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

