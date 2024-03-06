Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 186,397 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of State Street by 51.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 90.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $91.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.16. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

