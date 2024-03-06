Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 300.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,362 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 67.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Price Performance

Avantor stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $25.23.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

