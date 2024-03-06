Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $5.42 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,345,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,503,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,935,000 after purchasing an additional 440,083 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,795,000 after purchasing an additional 93,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,052,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,861 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RNR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.90.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $223.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $235.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.30.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

