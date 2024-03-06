Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,513 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after acquiring an additional 576,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $514,784,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

LNG stock opened at $153.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

