Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $37.00.
Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 64.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Indemnity Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.