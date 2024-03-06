Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

About Global Indemnity Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,941 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the period. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.