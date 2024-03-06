Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Update

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,400 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 648,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 423,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.00. The stock had a trading volume of 90,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,967. Globant has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.51 and its 200-day moving average is $212.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

