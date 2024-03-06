Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Golar LNG in a report issued on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Golar LNG’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $25.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is presently -232.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

