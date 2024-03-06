Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Update

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,290,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the January 31st total of 10,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Gold Fields Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Analysts expect that Gold Fields will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1717 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

GFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

