Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.
Gold Resource Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Resource
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.
About Gold Resource
Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.
