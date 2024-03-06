Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

GIGB opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.57. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.92 and a twelve month high of $46.53.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

