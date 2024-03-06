Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.63

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.63 and last traded at $64.63, with a volume of 1338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.02.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $514.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.69.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,478,000 after purchasing an additional 31,119 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.