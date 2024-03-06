Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 428.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOSS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.29.

Shares of GOSS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,990. The company has a market capitalization of $341.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.07. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). On average, research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

