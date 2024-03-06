Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,519 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of MP Materials worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 3,848.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in MP Materials by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in MP Materials by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MP opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.82 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $34.15.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

