Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 425.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 52.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 352.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 15.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

DDS stock opened at $406.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $401.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.94. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $447.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DDS. UBS Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

