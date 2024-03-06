Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 16,777 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,777 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 498.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,564.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

InterDigital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $105.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

