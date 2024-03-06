Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 33,172 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,172 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

