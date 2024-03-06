Graham (NYSE:GHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Shares of GHC opened at $716.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $708.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.77. Graham has a 12-month low of $545.00 and a 12-month high of $749.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 96.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 119.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

