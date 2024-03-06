Green Thumb Industries Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

GTBIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $12.80 on Monday. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $278.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.07 million.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

